Last week, City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that he would bill former President Donald Trump for security fees that went unpaid last time Trump was in Erie.

Mayor Schember said he’s hopeful the city will be refunded, but he’s not optimistic it will actually happen.

He added if the bill is unpaid, the cost will come from the city’s budget and falls onto Erie taxpayers.

“We haven’t gotten anything back at all. That was a bill for $35,000. He was president then, so there was a lot more that needed to be done. We did send them another bill for this time for $5,200 to his campaign. It obviously wasn’t as much as we needed several years ago but we still would like to get paid for it if possible because our police basically had to get overtime in order to cover him while he was here,” Schember said.

Schember continued that in the future, the city will look to work with the venue, which gets paid in advance for security. He’s hopeful they can include their bill upfront.