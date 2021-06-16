City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember doesn’t see any issues related to discrimination by Erie Police a year after Citizens Review Board established

The City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember isn’t seeing any issues related to discrimination by Erie Police.

This comes a year after the mayor’s administration established a Citizens Review Board in the City of Erie.

The review board is meant to investigate allegations of misconduct by police.

Schember said that there are other programs in place, such as the SPCP which stands for Strengthening of Police and Community Partnerships.

This program has been going on for three years.

The group deals with building trust within diverse communities and police by developing customized action plans.

The mayor said that SPCP helps local leaders address long standing community distrust.

“Unfortunately, there was discrimination in the past. Discrimination still exists today as well. We need to step beyond that and this group SPCP is helping us to do so,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember said that the Police Athletic League and the Community Outreach Program also focus on bettering the relationship between police and the community.