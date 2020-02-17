City of Erie moves forward with appraisal on Erie Water Works

The City of Erie is moving forward with getting an appraisal on Erie Water Works.

According to Erie Mayor Joe Schember, this comes after Erie City Council requested to see it before agreeing to a prepayment plan with the authority.

The hope is to have the appraisal complete within the next couple of months.

During Wednesday’s meeting, city council will look over the contract for ScottMadden, Inc, who will look to provide professional consulting appraisal and valuation services of the water system.

According to city council’s agenda, they will be sure the City of Erie does not exceed the amount of just over $35,000 for the consultant firm.