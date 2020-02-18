1  of  2
City of Erie moving forward with water infrastructure appraisal

The city of Erie is moving forward with an appraisal of the water infrastructure.

According to Mayor Joe Schedmber, this comes after city council requested the appraisal before considering a repayment offer by the authority that could bring the city a lump sum of $90,000,000.

The hope is to have the appraisal complete within the next couple of months.

“I was ready to do the prepayment without the appraisal, but I respect the fact that council wanted to know that kind of information before they move forward. Even if they would have been approved last year the 90 million in prepayment, we still would have done the appraisal, but they wanted to see it first,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

During Wednesday’s meeting, council will review the appraisal contract which is expected to cost the city more than $35,000.

