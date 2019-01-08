Local News

City of Erie no longer recycling glass

Posted: Jan 07, 2019

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 08:20 PM EST

According to the environmental sustainability coordinator for Erie County the city of Erie decided to no longer accept glass products as recyclables due to a new agreement with Waste Management. 

Erie residents can throw their glass products into the trash now. One resident says it has been hard trying to find alternatives to throwing away glass products.  Tune in to JET 24 and FOX 66 tonight for more. 

 

