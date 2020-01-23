City of Erie now accepting proposals related to Erie Water Works

The City of Erie is now requesting proposals related to Erie Water Works.

The city is seeking proposals from professional water utility appraisers to determine the value of the Water Authority. Other things the city would like to know is how long the applicant believes it will take to determine the value and how much they would charge for a complete valuation.

This all comes after Erie City Council rejected the prepaid lease agreement with the Erie Water Authority as part of the 2020 budget.

“I am so glad that the city and the Erie Water Works department is on board with it continuing, so the sooner that the assessment happens, the better for our city. I think it will be a good partnership.” said Kathy Schaaf, Erie City Councilwoman.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, February 4th at 2 p.m.