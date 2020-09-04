Erie Police officers and Erie firefighters fanned out across the city on Friday, taking the time to talk to city kids.

It was all part of the City of Erie’s civic engagement initiative designed to help build better relationships within the community.

Police cruisers and fire trucks accompanied Erie’s mayor and an ice cream truck as they made their way to various children centers throughout the city.

During the stops, the children had a chance to talk to the officers, firefighters, Mayor Joe Schember, and members of the administration.

Mayor Schember said that during times like these, it’s important to get out into the community.

“I get to meet and interact with kids and the important thing is these young, mostly minority kids, get to interact with police and fire on a personal level and see them as people. That’s going to make such a difference we’re hoping moving forward. We know this doesn’t solve anything, but this is another great step in the right direction.” Mayor Schember said.

Members of the Census Bureau also came along for today’s event to help encourage families to fill out the survey