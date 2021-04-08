City of Erie officials say no access road will be built to Ravine Drive

Debate over the Ravine Drive bridge continues as City of Erie officials say the city will not build an access road to Ravine Drive.

City officials say while they are not building an access road, they are pursuing a plan to demolish the bridge.

City engineer Jon Tushak says after it’s demolished, there are a couple of options. Either there will be no bridge, a pedestrian only bridge, or a roadway bridge with sidewalks. Tushak says City of Erie officials are listening to the concerns of area residents.

“We listened to all their concerns and we’re trying to work with them. The access road idea, although had some merit, was highly unpopular. We’re looking at other options.” Tushak said.

Tushak says residents in that area will be receiving a questionnaire to help the city reach a consensus about what’s next for Ravine Drive.