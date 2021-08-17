City of Erie one step closer to choosing manager to oversee the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan funds

The City of Erie is one step closer to choosing a manager to oversee the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan funds.

Erie’s Director of Planning said that the candidate that is chosen will be responsible for ensuring that the money the city receives under the ARP Plan is effectively spent on upcoming projects and programs.

The city has until 2026 to spend the money at which time the position will no longer be needed.

The position pays roughly 60,000 to 65,000 annually, funding for which comes from the American Rescue Plan funds.

Roughly 18 people have applied to the managing position.

“We don’t want to lose this funding. We don’t have to turn it back to treasury. So we want to make sure we have the people in place who can make sure, who can ensure that the funding is spent wisely and we actually can keep it in the city,” said Katherine Wyrosdick, Director of Planning, City of Erie.

Wyrosdick said that the mayor’s administration should be making a final decision to hire the ARP manager sometime this week.

