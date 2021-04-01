City of Erie parks and playgrounds expected to open soon

Mayor Joe Schember announced Thursday that city parks and playgrounds are expected to open soon.

The Public Works Department has been busy hanging swings as well as installing new signage with COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions.

The signs will remind park visitors that the equipment is not sanitized.

Park visitors should wear masks when at the park or at the playground. Visitors should comply with social distancing recommendations and practice good hygiene.

“We’re getting signs up, warning people to wear masks, and stay socially distanced. We’re also warning people there is no disinfecting going on at the parks.” Mayor Schember said.

There has been no definite date as to when all city parks will open.

Rodger Young pool and Glenwood Park picnic shelters and bathrooms will open this summer.