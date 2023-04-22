(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Police Department teamed up with UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor Saturday for a local rendition of National Drug Take-Back Day.

The event took place at Erie City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where people could bring their prescription drugs that needed to be disposed of.

Medications accepted included prescription medications, ointments, patches and cough syrups as well as over the counter medications and samples, vitamins and pet medications.

Visitors were also able to pick up free naloxone kits and drug disposal kits.

Other medication return boxes can also be found at the following locations: