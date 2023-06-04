A skate shop has partnered with the City of Erie to host its first ever “Learn to Skate” program.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon all throughout the summer, kids of any age can come down to Columbus Park, located 665 West 16th Street, and learn to skate.

An organizer said it doesn’t matter how little experience you have; anyone can learn through their free program.

“I have a handful of loaner boards for kids. It’s a free program so just come down. We have plenty of help which you’ve probably seen, and everybody’s willing to let kids borrow boards, let people borrow boards and just learn how to skateboard,” said Dan Parra, owner of The Isle Surf and Skate.

Parra said he’s appreciative of all of the volunteers in Erie’s local skateboard community who have showed up to help out the youth.