City of Erie pauses smoke detector giveaway; more to be available soon

The Erie Fire Department’s smoke alarm giveaway is proving to be a big success…. So much so that the supply has run out.

Firefighters tell Action News that the first 1,700 smoke detectors have already been given away. But we are also being told that another shipment is scheduled to arrive in Erie in the near future.

Due to an overwhelming response, we are down to just 175 smoke/carbon monoxide detectors left at our office located at… Posted by Erie Firefighters on Monday, April 26, 2021

Firefighters say they will let us know so that we can let you know when the program will resume.

Fire experts say that about 900 American lives would be saved each year if every home had working smoke detectors.