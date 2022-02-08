City of Erie placing pause on accepting new applications for American Rescue Plan funding opportunities

City of Erie officials are placing a pause on accepting new applications for three American Rescue Plan funding opportunities.

City officials said that due to the overwhelming response to three of the funding programs available to business owners they need to pause applications.

Currently the city has about 100 applications ready to be reviewed.

About 90 of those applications are ready for the Flagship ARP Restaurant and Entertainment Venue Relief Grant, and Small Business Diversity Loan.

The city’s business development officer said that they need some time to catch up and process each application properly.

“I’m anticipating that by May we will be ready to go and we can open everything up. Those people who have started an application and not finished it don’t worry about that it will be sitting. It’s on hold. You wont have to, we will just pick up from there and move forward,” said Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer for the City of Erie.

Hoffman added that completed applications are currently under review and business owners will be contacted about the next steps.