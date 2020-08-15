City of Erie Police and Erie Fire Department host a celebration for inner city kids

The City of Erie Police along with the Erie Fire Department hosted a celebration for inner city kids.

For the third Friday, both departments brought a fire truck and ice cream van to help breakdown walls between kids and the members in uniform.

The City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that a strong relationship between minorities and first responders has been missing not only in Erie, but in the nation.

“I think if we can build relationships where inner city kids can start to look at policemen and firefighters as people rather than just seeing the uniform, I think it’s going to be a step forward,” said Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie Mayor.

Mayor Schember added that he hopes this will even inspire some of the kids who want to become a police officer or firefighter.