The City of Erie Police Department released crime statistics for 2023 with a spike in the numbers, which is not good news.

Despite the number of homicides increasing, City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said he’s still confident about crime reduction efforts.

“Occasionally, we have years where, for whatever reason, there’s a spike in the domestic homicides. We don’t like to see that happening. It’s tough to predict, but unfortunately, this was one of the years that it did happen,” said Chief Spizarny.

Spizarny added the number of homicides in 2023 doubled, compared to last year — increasing from six homicides in 2022 to 14 homicides in 2023.

Just under half of the homicides in 2023 were domestic-related.

He went on to say while some of these trends are concerning, he’s optimistic about the direction the city is heading in. He said the 20 homicides over the last two years have been solved.

Additionally, the number of people shot has decreased in 2023 compared to the previous year. In 2022, there were 67 people shot, and this year, there were 49.

“When somebody is shot, your police services, your emergency transport services and the hospital, there’s so many people involved in that process. To get numbers like that down that significantly is really great,” said Spizarny.

Spizarny said he believes some of the crime reduction is the result of an operation conducted with the FBI and other agencies that removed 58 alleged members of the 4-Nation gang that ran an illegal drug ring for several years.

“By charging 22 of them, taking them off the streets and letting their friends and family know that the police are serious about eliminating this kind of violence in town, I think they had a tremendous effect. And I think that’s part of the reason these numbers are going down,” said Spizarny.