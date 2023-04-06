The City of Erie continues its minority recruitment process as applications open online.

Mayor Joe Schember said progress in recruiting minorities to join the police force and become a firefighter has progressed over the last few years but not as much as one would hope. He added that the recruitment aims to have Erie police and firefighters reflect the community.

A lieutenant of the City of Erie Police Department said there are different aspects of the job people should consider when applying.

“I think a lot of what people need to consider on a police or fire side is again you’re going to have that uncanny ability to want to serve people. You have to have that ability to have compassion and empathy and sometimes quickly changing and evolving situations,” said Lt. Tom Lenox, City of Erie Police Department.

Applications to apply for the police force are open until June 30 and applications for the fire department are open from April 18-29.

You can learn how to apply on the City of Erie’s website.