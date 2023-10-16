As emotions remain high in the Middle East and throughout our nation, there are ongoing local efforts to protect residents from violence.

The City of Erie Police have increased the number of patrol units in specific areas.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny said the goal is to prevent violence or terroristic threats. He also said it’s important to be proactive during times of heightened sensitivity.

“We’ve identified properties that could be subject to the conflict that we’ll keep an eye on during our regular patrols, but fortunately, we haven’t seen any problems develop here, and hopefully we don’t,” said Chief Spizarny.

Spizarny added it’s been peaceful in Erie thus far, and a local rabbi said the Erie community has been thoughtful in showing their support.