City of Erie police officer facing charges after alleged domestic dispute over the weekend

A City of Erie police officer is in legal trouble for a second time, now facing charges after being arrested by Millcreek Police.

The officer is identified by the Erie Police Department as Justin Griffith.

According to a statement released Tuesday, Griffith was charged with simple assault and harassment after an alleged domestic dispute at his Millcreek home on Saturday.

Officer Griffith has been placed on administrative leave.

In June 2017, Griffith went on trial after being accused of kicking a handcuffed man. The jury in that case returned a not guilty verdict.