City of Erie Police Quebec Unit contract renewed

A contract between the City of Erie Police Department and the Housing Authority is renewed.

The Quebec Unit is the specialized unit within the patrol division whose primary function is to patrol all areas owned and operated by the Housing Authority.

The authority reimburses the city for the salary and benefits of the five officers assigned to the unit through a federally funded grant called the Community Oriented Police and Probation Service.

“I have been with the Housing Authority for 21 years. When I first started at the housing authority we had on average 2,100 incidents of crime every year, that’s now reduced to about 320,” said Michael Fraley, executive director, Housing Authority of Erie.

This contract will keep the five officer unit in place through October 31, 2022.