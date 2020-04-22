Erie County Police Union opens lawsuit against Erie County Health Department

The Erie County Fraternal Order of Police has opened a lawsuit against the Erie County Health Department for its policy of giving the Erie County 911 Center the addresses of COVID-19 patients, but not their names.

The police union says the health department is not providing enough information to keep officers safe. The union says they do not want the names themselves, rather than the dispatch center, so they can, in turn, let responding officers know of the positive case. This would also help officers to enforce the quarantine order of sick individuals.

“It’s very important that any information that they can give, according to the law, is given to help these first responders who are really the heroes in this fight right now. I believe as well as my co-council that the law allows for this to occur.” said Chad Vilushis, Erie Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7.

A union representative says they would like to resolve this out of court, if at all possible.