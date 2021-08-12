City of Erie prepares for 814 Day

814 Day is almost here, and the two-day festival will include a music fest and a family movie night.

Five parks will host the festivities, including Bayview Park, Washington Park and Perry Square.

“This year we really wanted to spread out in multiple locations to get into neighborhoods and put some live local music around Erie,” said Aaron Loncki, executive producer of 814 Day.

Loncki encourages family and friends to bring their blankets and chairs to the events, especially for movie night at McClelland and Frontier park. It’s going to be a all-day event, filled with entertainment food and drinks.

“We’re going to bring our flagship Dulachan, too,” said Jason Lavery of Lavery Brewing Company. “so that’s our 5.6 percent ABB IPA that’s probably 30 to 40 percent of our production.”

Mayor Joe Schember said 814 Day will be a good time to celebrate together. He said thanks to sponsorship from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and AHN St. Vincent, a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit will be available at the event.

“Please come down to Perry square to talk to St. Vincent,” Mayor Schember said. “They’ll give you any information that you need, and if you haven’t had a vaccination yet, please get it started.”

814 Day is begins this Saturday, Aug. 14th, from 3 pm to 9pm. For the full event details, click HERE.

