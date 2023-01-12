The annual Martin Luther King Day march returns to State Street Monday.

On Jan. 16, community members will gather in downtown Erie at 11:30 a.m. in Perry Square.

Marchers will walk over W 6th St. and then north to the MLK Center on Chestnut St. Outside of the center there will be a ceremony followed by an event indoors.

Mayor Joe Schember said he’s looking forward to the parade, adding that Dr. King’s message resonates with him.

“They’re especially meaningful to me today just because of some of the things I’ve seen going on here in Erie. Trying to get us to work together, to believe in each other, not just ourselves, but work together. I still feel bad that we lost Dr. Martin Luther King at such an early age,” said Joe Schember.

At 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 16, community members can also attend a prayer service at Gannon University’s Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel.