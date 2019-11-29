City of Erie prepares for Small Business Saturday

The holiday season is upon us making many scurry to the stores looking for gifts, but one place you may want to look is downtown Erie. On Saturday, Novemeber 30, local shops in town will shocase different items for Small Business Saturday.

“There will be tons of unique options for great holiday gifts, these are things you can’t get at Walmart or Macy’s,” said Dave Tamulonis of the Erie Downtown Partnership. “If you come down here its going to be something unique, something locally made and its going to mean that much more.”

Glass Growers Gallery is a shop you can find on 10 E 5th St. This year the shop decided to use some of the proceeds earned on Saturday to give back to a local organization. “We are aligning ourselves with the only arboretum we have in town and the arboretum that we love which is called Lake Erie Arboretum of Frontier (LEAF). If you come in and buy your presents on Saturday, we will give 10 percent to LEAF,” said Deborah Vahanian, owner of Glass Growers Gallery.

Not only can you stop in some known shops around town, but there will also be some that you may not recognize. There will be two pop up shops, each located on State Street. “In between Lucky’s Market and Subway local artists from C.H.R.O.M.A. Guild those are artist from Erie, they’re going to be selling some of their art and some of their goods and that’s with Erie Arts and Culture,” said Tamulonis.

The other pop up shop is Gone Local, which is located at 405 State Street. Within the store you can local goods, from clothing to different memorabilia items. If you’re looking to head downtown Saturday, its important how important this event is for local businesses. “Its significant in order for us to create community and for all of us to support each other,” said Vahanian.

Event organizers explained that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 of that stays in the local economy.