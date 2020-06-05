City of Erie preparing for Saturday’s peaceful protest

The City of Erie is preparing for another protest which is planned to be peaceful. Members of the Schember administration are even planning to take part in the march.

A silent march is expected to take place Saturday in the early afternoon. With the mid-day time frame, organizers and the City of Erie are hopeful that we will see a much different outcome than last weekend.

In less than 24 hours, a silent march hosted by the African-American clergy is expected to move onto the streets of downtown Erie. This comes after a permit cancellation earlier in the week due to safety concerns voiced by the city.

“Even though it’s not an event we’ve approved, again, the state doesn’t control what churches do. These are churches doing this. We want to keep them safe and let them do it even though we have issued no permit, so we are doing everything we probably normally would.” Mayor Schember said.

With the event being rescheduled, members of the Erie Police Department met with organizers in order to establish a plan.

“We’ll provide some traffic control for it. We did ask them to start at 11th Street instead of 13th Street so we are not dealing with the 12th Street traffic. They’ll just come right down here to the City Hall area, the motorcycle unit will be in.” said Chief Dan Spizarny.

As police prepare to help ensure safety for those marching, there will also be some joning in.

“Members of the command staff will be marching along with the clergy and I think that it will be a good, safe event.” Chief Spizarny said.

Mayor Joe Schember explaining that he will march Saturday as well in efforts to show unity.

“People are supposed to be praying as they march and then we will have a few speeches. I think most of them are going to be a minute long, but again, it’s trying to aspire us all to work together, make this a better place by eliminating racism and prejudice.” Mayor Schember said.

The event is expected to last about an hour. Chief Spizarny explained that all officers will be on call if anything should happen. They do expect this to remain peaceful.