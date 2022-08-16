A downtown Erie festival returns to State Street this weekend following a two-year hiatus.

Here is more about CelebrateErie and the security measures that are being put in place.

Erie Police have been preparing for this event for months. City leaders say this will be a fun and safe weekend.

The three-day festival is returning to the City of Erie.

CelebrateErie starts on Friday, Aug. 19 following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One event organizer said that this is an opportunity for the community to enjoy local vendors, music, and well known performers.

“When we bring them all downtown together it’s really an opportunity to shop small, shop local, to support artists, to see what they have to offer on the art scene. We have more than 80 local performers on five different stages,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist for City of Erie.

The festival takes place around State Street between Fourth and Ninth Streets.

Typically, CelebrateErie brings thousands of people downtown.

Loniki said that they are working with city police to make sure that there is adequate security for the large number of concert goers.

“We have so much work to do, but it’s going to go smoothly. We have a great team at the city from our police department, public works department, fire department. Everyone has a part in putting this together, and we also have a great team of volunteers, so it’s really a community coming together to pull this off as it’ll be here before we know it,” said Loncki.

“We’re going to have officers out on foot. We’re gonna have officers on bikes. We also have a whole new camera system set up with security cameras set up in all the parks. So we have a lot of different avenues of security that we have explored and are going to implement this year,” said Jamie Russo, Erie City Police Officer.

Russo said that they have experienced working authorities from other municipalities.

“We have numerous agencies supporting us from PSP, the sheriff’s department, Millcreek will also be assisting us. So we’ll have a large police presence on all three days of the event,” said Russo.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There are dozens of local artists performing downtown this weekend as well beginning at noon on Friday.