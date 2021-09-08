City of Erie promotes new director of Public Works after Mulvihill retires

On Wednesday, the City of Erie announced Public Works Director David Mulvihill is retiring, and the department will promote three new officials from within.

After 28 years at the City of Erie, David Mulvihill served as Director of Public Works for the past four years.

During his tenure, Mulvihill led major transformations in the City of Erie’s Public Parks, sewer system, and stormwater system, and expanded the City’s summer recreation programs, such as the tennis program and the Footlights Theatre program.

For the other promotions, Mulvihill’s assistant director for the past four years, Chuck Zysk, has been promoted to director of Public Works. Since 1991, Zysk has held various Public Works Department roles in the Bureaus of Streets, Sewers and Refuse after starting as a part-time trash collector.

City Garage Bureau Chief A.J. Antolik has been promoted to assistant director of Public Works after serving as Bureau Chief at the City Garage for the past 6 years, and Randy Higley has been promoted to Bureau Chief of the City Garage after serving as the Bureau of Streets mechanics’ coordinator.

Recently, both Zysk and Antolik have been spent a great deal of time on the implementation of the new security installation and protocols at City Hall.

