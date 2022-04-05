A lawsuit between the City of Erie and a protestor who was kicked by police has ended with a settlement.

According to a story in the Erie Times-News, the city will pay $45,000 to settle the suit brought by Hannah Silbaugh. However, the city will not be creating a citizen’s police review board, which Silbaugh also wanted.

The incident occurred May 30, 2020 as a crowd in Perry Square protested the death of George Floyd.

The Times-News also reported the city does not have to admit wrongdoing or liability.