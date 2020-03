With the encouragement to stay home, Erie police want to remind families about the curfew for minors.

Police say this is in effect for anyone 18 and younger all year round. This is all in effort to help ensure the children’s safety.

The curfew is enforced in the hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The first offense is a written warning, then every offense afterwards includes a fine.

Expectations to the rule is if the child is accompanied by a parent or if there is an emergency.