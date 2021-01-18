City of Erie raises flag in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.





The City of Erie is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A flag is raised in the city to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Mayor Joe Schember says that even though normal celebrations are postponed this year, we should still take a moment to remember what this day stands for.

“One thing that we can all learn is that every individual no matter male or female, white or black, Hispanic or Indian, it doesn’t matter — every individual has unique talents and gifts, and every individual has something to offer for our city. Lets start to value that,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City or Erie.

“We have to stay together during this time, and as we celebrate the holiday today, we need to reflect on the impact he had during the civil rights movement and transfer that impact to what we are going through today,” said James Sherrod, executive director, MLK Center.

Sherrod said the hope is to hold a legacy month of activities in April to honor Dr. King if the pandemic situation changes significantly.