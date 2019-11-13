City of Erie ranked 15th worst city to live for African Americans

The City of Erie is being cast in a dim light as a financial website ranks the city the 15th worst place to live for African Americans.

24/7 Wall St. determined the 15 worst cities for African Americans based on racial disparities in income, education, incarceration, and other socioeconomic outcomes.

The research from the publication used data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Two years ago, 27/7 Wall St. ranked Erie as the number one worst city for African Americans.

This year, Erie is at the bottom of the list at number 15. According to the site, the unemployment rate for African Americans in Erie is 13.5 percent, whereas that number is at 5.8 percent for white residents.

“Stevie Wonder could see that the African American community and other core populations in our community are severely undeserved,” said Gary Horton, NAACP, Erie Chapter.