The City of Erie is re-opening its Flagship Fund Grant for local small businesses.

When Mayor Joe Schember took office in 2018, he was looking for ways to assist small local businesses grow. Those who are eligible can use the funds for building improvements, specialized equipment, marketing expenses and more.

The grant money will be awarded on a reimbursement basis. Up to $5,000 will be available, which is an increase from the previous award.

“The pandemic we’ve been going through for a couple of years wasn’t easy for any individuals or any businesses, especially smaller businesses. This is a chance to get some matching funding for a project you want to do that is going to help your business grow and expand. We’re happy to do it,” said Mayor Schember.

For more information about the flagship funds, check out the City of Erie’s website.