The City of Erie has reached an agreement with one natural gas company, ending a lawsuit over fees for street cuts.

National Fuel Gas sued the City of Erie in federal court over fees for street cuts in September.

Now, the city and the gas company have reached a deal that requires the city to change how it handles fees for street repairs after utility work.

The settlement ended what could have been a large expense for the city.

“They did agree that they would pay us for any damage they do to the streets so they don’t have to pay anything in advance and we agreed. You don’t have to pay a fee in advance, but if you pay for any damage, that’s fine. They dropped the $1.3 million lawsuit, so I think it was good for both sides,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

Mayor Schember says this means National Fuel and the City of Erie have a working relationship for future projects moving forward.