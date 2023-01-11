The City of Erie has received all of the $76 million in ARP funding from the United States Department of the Treasury.

To date, all the funding has been allocated through the city council, they are currently in the process of expanding those funds.

The next step is to make sure all the funds are obligated and have them committed before Dec. 31, 2024, and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.

“We are going to make sure that the funds are being spent in the manner in which the treasury had allowed that. We are meeting our timelines and our expected time frames that we are in compliance with the final rule and that are reporting quarterly on this funding,” said Jackie Spry, program manager, American Rescue Plan.

Spry added there are no grants open through the city at this time.