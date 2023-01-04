The City of Erie is receiving nearly $400,000 to help improve pedestrian safety.

PennDOT is providing the funding that will benefit 32 municipalities across the commonwealth and will assist with 36 safety projects.

The City of Erie is looking to install 30 handicap-accessible signal buttons, which supporters of the disabled community say is a step in the right direction to help safely navigate the city.

Roughly $15 million of grant funding is being distributed across Pennsylvania by PennDOT.

Those funds were raised from what PennDOT calls “automated red-light enforcement” meaning that when an individual runs a red light and is fined, the money goes into a pool where it will assist with safety projects.

Here in Erie, accessibility for all is the focus adding pedestrian signal buttons where they’re most needed.

“Specifically, to add some pedestrian signals that are accessible to wheelchair users as well as folks with vision or hearing impairments to make crossing at those intersections safer,” said Alexis Campbell, PennDOT Press Secretary.

Voices for Independence strives to empower people with disabilities to promote independent living. They say that this is a step in the right direction in caring for those living with disabilities.

“What this does is it gives us easier access to crossing intersection in a safe manner so that we can get out and enjoy the community that we’re in,” said Dan Hanson, director of development, Voices for Independence.

Hanson says that they sat down with PennDOT in the past to discuss the need for accessibility in their projects throughout Erie and have not had any problems since.

“Whether it’s the roads, whether it’s curb cuts, whether it’s the intersections they’re working on, just to make sure that the accessibility point of view is always included in those thoughts and plans,” Hanson continued.

Hanson said that he is thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with the state in making sure that everything that they do is accessible by everyone in the community.