City of Erie recognizing local contributions during Hispanic Heritage Month

The City of Erie is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Mayor Joe Schember saying it’s important to recognize the contributions the contributions of both Hispanic and Latino citizens in all Latin-American countries, but especially the achievements and contributions of our local Hispanic Americans.

“We’re growing, we are proud. I remember not to long when I sat in this room I watched the first Hispanic Latino person elected to City Council, so this brings me back to that moment, a very proud moment.” Mayor Schember said.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs until October 15th.