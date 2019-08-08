City of Erie releases number of calls to Citizen Response Center in 2019

The city of Erie is now releasing numbers for the amount of calls that are coming in for the Citizen Response Center (C.R.C.).

Since January, there have been just over 1,600 different calls for issues taken.

The organizer of the C.R.C. explained that the issues tend to vary on what is happening within the city. For example, if there is some sort of crime, calls will begin to come in for safety concerns, or in the winter there are a lot of snow plowing issues that will come up.

Regardless, once the issue comes in, it then goes into a system, so whatever department needs to address it, they can. That department then has three days to address the issue.