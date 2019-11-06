City of Erie releases proposed 2020 budget

The City of Erie has released their proposed 2020 budget.

Mayor Joe Schember stating this budget helps tackle three issues.

Those issues include pension problems, debt problems, and the structural deficit.

Within changes in the budget, one of the major changes includes income tax. This would affect people who work in the city, but live outside of it.

Right now, tax is at 0.18 percent, with the levy to be raised to 0.5 percent.

As for residents who live in the city, there is a property tax increase proposed for 6 percent.

As for how some city employees are contributing to help with the budget,”residents in the city could also see an increase to the sewer and refuse fee within this budget,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.