(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Erie County officials are reminding any residents without heat or power of warming centers they can visit while crews continue to restore power.
Erie County Information Officer Chris Carroll said residents can go to any of the following warming centers:
- Corry Community Center located at 15 S 1st Ave. in Corry
- West Ridge Fire Department located at 3142 W 26th St. closes at 6 P.M.
- West Lake Fire Department located at 3762 West Lake Road opens at 6 P.M. but will close at 10 P.M. if no one arrives
- Fairfield Fire Department located at 4896 East Lake Rd.
- Union City Fire Department located at 50 2nd Ave in Union City
- St. Francis Ushers Club located at 9085 South Main in McKean
- Gannon Student Union located at 109 University Sq. will be an overnight shelter assisted by the Red Cross