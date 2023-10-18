(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Winter is coming and so are winter parking regulations in the City of Erie.

The City of Erie along with the Erie Parking Authority are reminding residents that winter parking regulations start Wednesday, Nov. 1, on weekdays only and will run until Sunday, March 31, to allow snow plows and street sweepers to navigate narrower streets in the city.

While regulations are in effect, residents living on streets with posted signs are permitted to park on one side of the street with the side depending on whether it is an odd or even weekday.

Residents can park on either side of the street on weekends barring any large forecasted snow storms. In the event of any weekend storms, alerts will be sent out to inform residents that odd-even parking will be in effect that weekend.

Anyone experiencing issues with parking signs on their street is asked to call the Citizen Response Center at 814-870-1111 or go to the City of Erie website.