City of Erie reminding residents to clear snow from fire hydrants

The City of Erie is reminding residents to clear the snow around fire hydrants.

According to Fire Inspector Darren Hart, it’s asked there be at least three feet of clearance around the hydrant. This allows firefighters to respond quicker. Hart says a fire can double in size in just 30 seconds.

If there is a fire hydrant on your property you are required to keep the area clear.

“It’s so important because by digging out that fire hydrant you’re not only protecting yourself, but you’re protecting your neighbors and you’re giving us vital time that we can use to get hooked up and use the most important thing we need and that’s water,” said Darren Hart, City of Erie Fire Inspector.

If you are found in violation of this you can be issued a quality of life ticket.