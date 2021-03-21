City of Erie reminds residents of streets selected for street sweeping operations on March 22nd

On March 22nd beginning at 8 a.m. the following streets will be selected for special street sweeping operations:

North Side Of West 5th Sassafras To Cranberry

South Side Of West 7th Myrtle To Liberty

North Side Of West 8th Cranberry To Sassfras

South Side West 16th Chestnut St To Cherry St

North Side Of West 21st Sassafras To Chestnut St

North Side Of West 29th Peach St To Cherry St

South Side Of West 29th Elmwood Ave To Cherry St

Additionally, residents are urged to begin familiarizing themselves with the upcoming parking regulation changes which start on April 1st and are in effect until October 31st from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.