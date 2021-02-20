City of Erie reminds the public to move your vehicle during odd and even parking days

The City of Erie is reminding the public to move your vehicle during odd/even parking days.

Erie Police Department’s Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said that it is important for the city’s streets to be able to clear the roadways for safety reasons.

Lorah pointed out that failure to obey the rules can impact the response time of responding emergency vehicles.

“A loved one having a medical condition that they need to be taken to the hospital and can’t get through because vehicles are piled up and we’re not able to get through. So it’s just a safety issue,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief for the Erie City Police Department.

The city will tag and tow your car if your vehicle is not moved.