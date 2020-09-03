City of Erie renews contract with Erie Police Department’s Quebec Unit

Crime is decreasing in one area, leading to a contract extension for a special police unit.

Quebec isn’t anywhere near Erie, but the six officers of the Erie Police Quebec Unit are close to home for the Housing Authority residents who say those officers keep them safe. Now, the unit will stay together for at least another two years.

The Quebec Unit has worked overtime to help decrease crime, while at the same time, these officers are leaving a lasting impact on the community.

“There was a little girl and she goes ‘Oh, hi, you sed to read to me and it’s like to three and four-year-olds, we’re reading books to little kids and its really nice because she’s 11 or 12 now. She’s growing up with a positive impact with us.” said Sgt. Tom Covatto.

The reduction in crime numbers reflect the goals for this group.

“I have been with the Housing Authority for 21 years. When I first started, we had about 2,100 incidents of crime every year. That is now reduced to about 320.” said Michael Fraley, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Erie.

We’re told that most of the crimes that these officers see now are for domestic violence, leading to even more partnerships with city groups.

“With police, the probation unit and SafeNet all working together, we are able to keep a level of communication that I’m not sure even exist anywhere else. Our police officers, their office, is located in our largest family development, so that makes a huge difference.” Fraley said.

The impact that this program is leaving for residents is something that is recognized by many.

“I want to commend the city, my board of commissioners led by Bishop Brock, who have always been supportive of this program. the main thing is we used to get funding federally through this program. When that went away, it was important enough for our board to continue funding out of operating monies.” Fraley said.

According to the mayor, the Quebec Unit was created in 1997. It’s expected that this new contract will last through October 31, 2022.