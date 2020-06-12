1  of  4
City of Erie reopens all tennis courts; Youth Tennis Program dates announced

The City of Erie reports that all tennis courts have been reopened.

The city is also announcing the schedule for the 2020 Youth Tennis Program, set to take place from June 22nd to August 14th for ages 5 through 18.

  • 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Beginners (Ages 5-9)
  • 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Intermediates (Ages 10-18)
  • 12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. Advanced (10-18)

These programs will take place at Frontier and Burton Parks.

To learn more information about this program, you can contact Kelly Maslar at 814-218-0415 or email Kelly at kervmaz@hotmail.com

