City of Erie reported no major fires due to fireworks during July 4th

Many residents in the City of Erie created their own fireworks display in the city Saturday night.

According to Chief Fire Inspector Darren Hart, there were not any major fires due to the fireworks last night.

Hart saying the fire department did respond to a couple of dumpster fires due to fireworks being disposed improperly.

Although the holiday is behind us, the fear is that the lighting of fireworks illegally in the city will not.

“I think there is still probably a lot of fireworks left and I think we are still going to be seeing it for awhile. I hope that it does calm down soon, I know that people are really tired of it, especially those with pets are tired of it and I really hope it does settle down.” Hart said.

Hart also explaining that there is a lot of trash throughout the city as a result of the fireworks.