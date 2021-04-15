City of Erie residents can now apply for rental assistance

Residents in the City of Erie can now apply for the rental assistance program through the CARES Act Funds.

This will alleviate financial pressure for low to moderate income households as the result of the pandemic.

Eligible applicants must be living in the City of Erie. The household income should be at or below 80-percent of median income. Applicants must also experience a loss or reduction of income as a result of COVID-19.

MAYOR’S NEWS CONFERENCE – 4/15/21 City of Erie rental assistance from the CARES Act is available now and must be… Posted by City of Erie Government on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The application process will take about 3-4 weeks.

The director of Community and Economic Development says applicants who qualify can’t have an eviction record or be behind on rent.

“Once they complete the paperwork and the information is sent to the City of Erie, there is a two week process to process the check,” said Debra Smith, director, Community and Economic Development.

“It’s incredible the great quality of housing at a reasonable price for people here in Erie, so we want to make people aware of that so people can take advantage of it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

Contact 814-shelter to get your application started.