(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie is hosting a tire and electronics recycling event this weekend.

The drive-through and drop-off event will be on Saturday, May 7, at the City of Erie Municipal Garage Complex at 1926 Holland St.

Residents can drop off tires and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open only to city residents, and they will be required to show a photo ID.

Old, unwanted electronics and as many as six tires can be dropped off. While tires (only passenger vehicle and light truck) are accepted, rims are not.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Accepted electronics include TVs, computers, monitors, keyboards, computer mice, printers, speakers and tablets.