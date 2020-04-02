City of Erie reviewing applications for Flagship Food Hall

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is taking a look at applications as construction comes to a temporary halt for the Flagship Food Hall.

The EDDC explained that originally they were hoping to bring in the applicants for a face to face interview and they could bring in a sample if they would like.

However, due to COVID-19, all interviews are now being done virtually.

“We need to try to figure out how to move forward, how we can continue to revitalize downtown and when it is safe to do so to bring people downtown to have a great time and really enjoy themselves and be together again. I think people will be excited to do that more than ever once we can do that again.” said Nicole Reitzell, Vice President of Community Engagement for the EDDC.

The hope of the EDDC is to announce who the vendors are sometime in August.