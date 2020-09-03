City of Erie searching for applicants for Diversity Consultant position

The City of Erie is searching for a Diversity Consultant.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, the city wants to hire someone with experience in helping government promote diversity as well as inclusion.

This person will work with department heads with other leaders in the administration to analyze policies and systems that are already in place. The consultant will also work closely with the city’s advisory groups.

“The consultant will draw up a report that provides chapters to the steering committee for an opportunity to provide comments, directions, insights or proposed changes. The consultant will incorporate any feedback received from the city into the report prior to issuing the city a final report.” said Michael Outlaw, Community Liaison.

The deadline to submit an application is September 21st.